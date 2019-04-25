SPOKANE, Wash. — The head coach of the Whitworth University’s men’s basketball team is leaving the university for a NCAA Division II school.

Matt Logie, who is the coach with the most wins in all of NCAA Division III men’s basketball, will serve as head coach at Point Loma Nazarene University.

Logie will replace Central Valley High School graduate Ryan Looney, who is taking over the head coaching job at Idaho State University.

“The basketball family at Whitworth will always be a part of my family and I am so grateful for all of the incredible experiences we have shared together, which have made these the best eight years of my life. While we are embarking on a new adventure and challenge, we will be rooting for the Pirates every step of the way,” Logie said in part.

Logie posted a record of 194-35 in his eight seasons at Whitworth. He guided the Pirates to six Northwest Conference regular season titles, seven NWC tournament crowns, seven appearances in the NCAA Division III tournament and two trips to the NCAA Division III Tournament’s Sweet 16.

He also became the first coach in NCAA Division III history to reach 100 wins in his first four seasons as head coach. His winning percentage of .847 leads all active NCAA coaches, regardless of division.

Logie went 113-17 (.869) against Northwest Conference opponents. The Pirates finished 21-6 in 2018-19, the eighth time Whitworth reached 20 wins in his tenure.

“I am so grateful for Matt’s leadership of the Pirates these past eight years,” said WhitworthDirector of Athletics Tim Demant. “Matt stepped into the shoes of some very successful coaches and not only continued the level of excellence, but established himself and the program as one of the best in the country. His commitment to his players was a key to his success. He and his family will be missed, but we wish them great success as they transition to San Diego.”

Point Loma will be Logie’s second collegiate head coaching job. He came to Whitworth from Lehigh University, where he was the top assistant coach in 2010-2011.

Associate head coach Damion Jablonski, who was served on Whitworth’s staff for eight seasons, will replace Logie.

“Every year we bring in new players while losing others to graduation,” Jablonski said. “However, our commitment has been to uphold the values of our program and university. I cannot wait to honor God, follow Christ, and serve humanity with our new and returning players.”

Jablonski has coordinated Whitworth’s recruiting efforts throughout his eight seasons. His work was instrumental in players such as All-Americans Kyle Roach and Kenny Love becoming Pirates.

Jablonski also came to Whitworth from Lehigh, were he and Logie coached on the same staff during the 2010-11 season. Prior to his year at Lehigh, Jablonski was an assistant coach for three seasons at Oakland University (Mich.), moving up from graduate assistant to video coordinator. During his time at Oakland, he also coordinated travel, strength and conditioning and directed camps.