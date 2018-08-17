After three straight days inside for practice due to poor air quality in Spokane, the Whitworth football team loaded up the buses and headed an hour and a half to Colfax to practice outside on Thursday.

The squad has been forced to practice inside in "very inadequate facilities" according to Head Coach Rod Sandberg said.

He also said though that there is a silver lining to all of the issues these first few days of practice has presented for the team.

"We talk a lot about adversity. That we're going to face it in games and throughout the season so in some ways this is a coach's dream. It's forced us to get out of our comfort zone, adjust. I've loved our guys attitude so far."

Senior defensive end Chad Wilburg said it was definitely good to get outside, just even from a competition stand point.

"Even though we had to drive how long it is done here, it was a good time to get outside and compete and finally see the offense and the defense go against each other."

There is competition abound on this squad, with the team only returning eleven starters.

For the first time in five seasons the squad is looking for a starting quarterback. The competition has come down to Leif Erickson and Connor Johnson.

"t's been going great all spring, all summer," said Sandberg of the QB dual. "We have two guys who are really hungry for it... We are in no hurry to name a starter. We have all of training. I think the longer they go the better. They need to compete. We end camp with an intra squad scrimmage. I think that'll tell us as much as anything so we're just going to let it play out."

"Both guys are good, both guys can get the job done," said Whitworth's lone returning starting wide receiver. "As receivers were just focused on doing our job, and getting open, and perfecting our craft. We know that whoever the guy is is going to be the guy who gives us our best chance to win."

Whitworth's first game of the season is at home on September 1st against La Vergne at 1 PM.

