Some Whitworth fall sports postponed to spring of 2021 due to coronavirus

Football, volleyball and soccer for the Pirates will be delayed to next year.

The Northwest Conference announced on Wednesday that some fall sports will be postponed to spring of 2021 for its members, which includes Whitworth University, due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Football, women''s volleyball and men's and women's soccer will be affected by this decision.

Other fall sports like men's and women's cross country, men's and women's golf, and men's and women's tennis are still scheduled to take place this fall in accordance with local, state, and federal guidelines.

Practice and other athletic related activities for all sports for conference members are permitted in accordance with NCAA Division III rules as well as health guidelines from the institutions and local and state officials.