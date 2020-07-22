x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Spokane's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Spokane, Washington | KREM.com

sports

Some Whitworth fall sports postponed to spring of 2021 due to coronavirus

Football, volleyball and soccer for the Pirates will be delayed to next year.
The Whitworth Pirates advanced to the second round of the NCAA DIII Playoffs on Sunday. Photo courtesy Whitworth Athletics.

The Northwest Conference announced on Wednesday that some fall sports will be postponed to spring of 2021 for its members, which includes Whitworth University, due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Football, women''s volleyball and men's and women's soccer will be affected by this decision.

Other fall sports like men's and women's cross country, men's and women's golf, and men's and women's tennis are still scheduled to take place this fall in accordance with local, state, and federal guidelines.

Practice and other athletic related activities for all sports for conference members are permitted in accordance with NCAA Division III rules as well as health guidelines from the institutions and local and state officials.

The conference will continue to monitor the situation regarding winter sports and beyond.

RELATED: WIAA postpones multiple high school fall sports to spring of 2021

RELATED: Idaho High School Activities Association will not delay fall sports

RELATED: Seahawks prepare for quiet training camp for a change