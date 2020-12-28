Whitworth University announces fall and winter sports schedules

Football will play a four-game schedule starting in February and men's basketball will start conference play on January 22.

SPOKANE, Wash — Whitworth University announced schedules for its fall and winter sport teams on Monday.

The men's basketball team has added two non-conference games against the College of Idaho on January 6 and 7. Conference play will start on January 22 against the University of Puget Sound.

The Pirates have already played two non-conference games against Lewis and Clark State.

The NWC will hold championship tournaments for basketball on March 5 and 6. Depending on if Oregon schools start their season on time, the league could do an eight-team tournament with those schools or just a four-team tournament with Washington schools. Either way, the winner of the conference tournament gets the automatic bid to the NCAA Tournament.

The NCAA announced 60 percent of its membership must compete to hold a national championship,

Whitworth football will play a four-game schedule starting on February 13. They will play Puget Sound, Presbyterian Lutheran, have a bye week, then finish the season against Puget Sound and then Presbyterian Lutheran again.

There will be no national championship for football this season.