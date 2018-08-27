SPOKANE, Wash. -- Five second period goals helped Team White skate past Team Red in Sunday afternoon's annual intrasquad Red-White Game at the Spokane Arena. White earned an 8-4 victory as the Chiefs' four day Training Camp came to an end. Newcomer Egor Arbuzov recorded a hat trick for Team White while 19-year-old forward Jake McGrew had two goals for Team Red.

Arbuzov got the scoring underway, finding the twine at 4:09 of the first period to put Team White up 1-0. Arbuzov, from Moscow, Russia, competed in his first training camp with the Chiefs earlier this week. He was the team's lone selection in the 2018 CHL Import Draft.

Team Red bounced back with as McGrew, a second-year forward and San Jose Sharks prospect, snapped one home from the right wing at 12:55 of the opening frame to tie it at 1-1. McGrew was polished and ready throughout camp, fresh off an appearance with Team USA at the 2018 World Junior Summer Showcase.

McGrew added his second of the day 3:52 into the second, utilizing some nifty footwork as he crashed the net to slip one under goaltender Bailey Brkin, giving Red their first lead of the night.

It appeared to be the McGrew & Arbuzov show minutes later as the Russian blueliner scored his own second goal of the day, firing a one-timer from inside the right circle to make it 2-2 and begin an avalanche of goals from Team White as they climbed to a 6-2 lead after the middle frame.

Camp invitee Connor Gabruch took advantage of a clean rebound off a hard Ethan McIndoe shot at 10:11 of the second to give Team White the lead a 3-2. Toporowski deflected an Eli Zummack centering feed at 11:53 to make it 4-2 as White took control.

Bobby Russell, who was acquired by the Chiefs in a summer trade with the Kootenay ICE, fired a point shot under the crossbar at 17:49 to make it 5-2. Toporowski picked up his second of the night late in the period, forcing a turnover behind the net and wrapping the puck around to create a four-goal buffer.

Arbuzov extended the lead to five with a goal at 1:02 - his third of the game - in the third to put Team White up 7-2 before 20-year old defenseman Jeff Faith responded with a goal of his own to cut the gap back to four. A Ty Smith goal at 12:17 brought Team Red within three at 7-4, but an empty-netter by Russell sealed the win for Team White by a final score of 8-4.

Each of the Chiefs' four goaltenders were active for the game. Dawson Weatherill ('99), Donovan Buskey ('00), Bailey Brkin ('99), and Campbell Arnold ('02) saw roughly 30 minutes of action each, with Weatherill and Brkin both exiting the game at 9:49 of the second. Weatherill saved 15 of 17 shots for Team Red while Brkin stopped 13 of 15 for Team White. Arnold stopped 10 of 15 in net for Team Red, while Buskey led all netminders with 23 saves on 25 shots faced.

Arbuzov took home the Don Kiehl Award for Red-White Game MVP for Team White, while McGrew took home the honors for Team Red.

