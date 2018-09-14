On Wednesday night the Seattle Storm won the 2018 WNBA Championship.

This year has been a bit of a breakout year for the league, with ratings seeing a 39% jump through June compared to last year according to Forbes. Wednesday's Finals game saw a 33% jump over last year's Finals game alone, and was the highest rated finals game in eight years.

And that brings me to a woman named Jackie Stiles.

WNBA ratings were a bit lower when she was playing.

She may not look familiar to you, but she is the third leading scorer in NCAA women's basketball history, the 2001 WNBA Rookie of the Year, and someone who made a big impression on me as a little girl.

Stiles was a guard for the short lived WNBA team the Portland Fire. The Fire were only in business for three short years, and Jackie played for the team for two of them. Stiles professional career was marred by injuries and she ended up having to retire young.

But let's get back to why she matters, at least to me.

The Portland Fire were a franchise from 2000 to 2002.

Like I said, their time was brief, *but* their time aligned perfectly with my childhood. I was eight, nine, and ten when the team played. I went to their games relatively frequently thanks to a family friend who had tickets and of course, my favorite player was Jackie.

Beyond the fact that Jackie was a very talented player, there’s another obvious reason why I liked her: I could see myself in her.

We look similar, I ended up being only one inch shorter than her, and we both played the same position: Shooting guard. My coaches from middle school and high school will tell you I didn't exactly put the shooting in shooting guard but that's beside the point.

Seeing someone out there who I could see myself in, made me make my dreams a little bit bigger.

And so I decided to play basketball.

I worked hard, made teams I probably had no business making (I was definitely an average player at best), and along the way the Portland Fire ceased to exist.

But what mattered is that I saw it being done at one point in my life. I saw that someone like me could do this, and be really good at it. The Portland Fire laid the groundwork for me to pursue a game I fell in love with.

You're like, "Okay, Brenna, I get it this woman and her team were important to you," and that's where I get to my point: Thousands of young girls from the state of Washington got to see people who look like them achieve something big on Wednesday.

Thousands of young girls saw their Jackie Stiles achieve a dream.

This league, and these women, are important because they are planting seeds in a new generation that will continue to grow the sport and make it better and-- dare I say-- get the level of the sport closer and closer to the men's game.

As I said at the top of this segment, more people, and therefore more young girls, are watching this game right now than they have in some time, and hopefully soon we'll be saying more people are watching than ever.

So congratulations to the Seattle Storm on winning a championship, but perhaps more importantly congrats to the girls who developed new dreams on Wednesday. They saw that those dreams aren't just dreams, they can become real. Those girls are the biggest winners.

I can attest to that.

© Exclusive to KREM