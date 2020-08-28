What fans should know as Idaho HS football starts in our area

There are attendance and seating restrictions for all three local games.

Idaho high school football kicks off Friday, but it won't be back to normal for these teams and the fans.

The coronavirus pandemic continues to put limitations on how fans can attend these games.

Here's what to know for three local games.

Lakeland vs. Lake City

At Lake City, the maximum amount of fans in attendance will be half capacity.

Every other bleacher will be blocked off.

Each fan base has to enter through separate gate entrances to avoid crowding. Fans will need to socially distance in the stands and face masks are recommended.

Post Falls vs. Sandpoint

For this game, Sandpoint has limited seating for fans. Anyone who wanted to attend had to pick up a ticket beforehand in person at the school. Tickers are now sold out.

There will be roughly 450 home fans and 200 away fans for this game.

Each varsity football player for Post Falls has been given up to two tickets to the game for whoever they choose to give it to.

South Fremont vs. Timberlake

At Timberlake, the only fans allowed inside the stadium will be family members of players.

All bleacher areas will be open. The school advises families attending stay six feet apart from one another to stay safe. The school said if that's not possible, wear a mask.