SAN FRANCISCO — Former Gonzaga Prep standout and current Cal Golden Bear linebacker Evan Weaver was named the Pac-12 Conference Defensive Player of the Year on Tuesday.

Weaver was honored as the Pat Tillman Defensive Player of the Year in his senior season, the conference announced on Tuesday. Weaver led the country with 173 tackles, which also set a school record. Weaver played high school football at Spokane's Gonzaga Prep.

Washington State University kicker Blake Mazza was also named to the Pac-12 First-Team. Mazza, a sophomore from Plano, Texas, is 20-21 on field goals this season, with his longest of the season coming from 51 yards. He is also 52-54 on extra points.

WSU OL Abraham Lucas also made the first-team.

WSU QB Anthony Gordon was named to the Pac-12 Second-Team. The senior quarterback has thrown for 5,228 yards in a record-breaking season and has tossed 45 touchdowns.

The other Cougar to make the second-team was freshman linebacker Travion Brown, who received a second-team honor on special teams.

Four Cougars also received honorable mentions on Tuesday. The players include:

RB Max Borghi, Sophomore

OL Josh Watson, Redshirt Junior

WR Easop Winston, Senior

LB Jahad Woods, Redshirt Junior

WSU WR Brandon Arconado was named an Academic All-American on Monday as well.

The Cougars face the Air Force in the Cheez-it Bowl in Phoenix on Dec. 27 at 7:15 p.m. Weaver's California Golden Bears will face the Illinois Fighting Illini in the Redbox Bowl in Santa Clara on Dec. 30 at 1 p.m.

