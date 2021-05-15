Watch the Spokane Shock’s first home game at 7 p.m. on the CW22

The Shock will play the Fresno Fighters for their season opener.

SPOKANE, Wash. — The Spokane Shock will take on the Fresno Fighters for their season opener Saturday at 7 p.m.

KREM’s sister station, KSKN CW22 Television, will broadcast the Spokane Shock’s home games during the 2021 season. Over the air and on Channel 22 for DISH Network and DirecTV customers. KSKN is also distributed on most cable systems in the area, including Comcast in Spokane and Spectrum in North Idaho.

The Spokane Shock is part of the Indoor Football League. KSKN airs KREM 2 newscasts from 7-9 a.m. Monday through Friday, and at 10 p.m. Monday through Sunday.

“We are thrilled to have Shock football back in Spokane, and on KSKN for our viewers,” said KREM/KSKN President and General Manager, RJ Merritt.

After a hiatus that began in 2015, the Spokane Shock is returning to Spokane and the Indoor Football League. Former Seattle Seahawks all-pro defensive tackle Sam Adams is the team’s majority owner and CEO.