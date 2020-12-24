Watch KREM's Bulldog Madness special before Gonzaga vs. Virginia on Saturday

The Zags will face off against their fourth ranked opponent this season on KREM at 1 p.m. on Saturday.

SPOKANE, Wash — Before top ranked Gonzaga takes on 16th ranked Virginia on Saturday at 1 p.m., KREM will air a 30 minute special previewing the top 25 contest at 12:30 p.m.

The Zags look to stay undefeated as they take on their fourth top 25 opponent this season.

The show will highlight compelling stories and keys to the game prior to the highly anticipated matchup. Our KREM 2 sports team spoke with several members of the Zags both past and present:

Drew Timme and his parents discuss what it will be like for him to play in his hometown. Timme grew up in the Dallas-Fort Worth area, which is where the contest will take place.

Former Gonzaga star Rob Sacre, who also played in the NBA, talks about what it was like for him and his Gonzaga teams to play Tony Bennett's Cougars while Bennett was at Washington State. Bennett is now Virginia's head coach.

We feature longtime Gonzaga fan Doris Adams, who got a special gift from Mark Few for her 100th birthday.

We will give our three keys to Gonzaga winning the contest.