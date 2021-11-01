Washington State women's basketball cracks AP Top 25 for first time ever

Since the rankings were created in the 1976-1977 season, the Cougs had at best only received votes to be in the top 25. That changed on Monday.

PULLMAN, Wash. — The Washington State University women's basketball made program history on Monday as the team cracked the Associated Press Top 25 rankings for the first time ever.

The Cougs came in at #25 after beating then ranked No. 7 Arizona on Sunday 71-69 in overtime on a Charlisse Leger-Walker buzzer beater. It marked the first win against a top 10 team since 2017 for the program. It was the second top 25 win for WSU this season, as they beat Oregon State 61-55 on Dec. 19 when the Beavers were ranked No. 18.

The AP Poll was created in the 1976-1977 season. Since then, WSU had at best only received votes to be in the top 25. Most recently before this season, the Cougs received votes in 2018. WSU also received votes in the 2015-2016 season.

Washington State will play its first game with its new ranking against USC this Friday on the road. That game will air on the Pac-12 Networks at 4:30 p.m.