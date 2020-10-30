Washington State University will fill stands with fan cardboard cutouts

Fans must complete orders by Nov. 9 at 12 p.m. to have their cutout at the Oregon vs WSU game on Nov. 14.

PULLMAN, Wash. — Washington State University Athletics announced on Thursday that they will have fan cardboard cutouts at home football and basketball games this season.

This is a trend that has gained steam around the country where fans haven't been allowed at games this season. That will be the case for Cougs home contests, except for maybe family members of athletes.

Cutouts will cost fans $35 for each season. If a fan wants to have their cardboard cutout there for football and basketball season, it will cost $70.

For comparison, WSU's cardboard cutouts appear to be some of the most, if not the most, affordable in the Pac-12. Oregon State is charging $40 per cutout, Oregon is charging $50 per cutout, and UW is charging $60 per cutout. USC is in a league of their own, charging $110 per cutout.

There are options to have your cardboard cutout shipped to you after the season is over.

Fans must complete orders by Nov. 9 at 12 p.m. to have their cutout at the Oregon vs Washington State football game on Nov. 14. Orders after that will be placed in the stands prior to the following home game.

There are a few rules.

For example, there can be no commercial advertising on the cutouts, only WSU Cougar branded clothing is allowed, photos and apparel can't make political statements and the university is asking for fans to make their cutouts appropriate.

More instructions and rules can be found here on the WSU Cougars website.