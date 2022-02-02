Washington State Senate approves resolution honoring Cooper Kupp

The SR 8656 Bill celebrates Kupp's work ethic as a pro football player and his enduring humility.

OLYMPIA, Wash. — The Washington Senate in Olympia announced that they approved a resolution honoring Yakima native and former Eastern Washington University (EWU) football star Cooper Kupp.

The SR 8656 Bill celebrates Kupp's football career, work ethic and humility. The resolution comes two weeks after Kupp was named the most valuable player in the Los Angeles Rams’ 23-20 Super Bowl win over the Cincinnati Bengals.

Kupp played for EWU as a wide receiver from 2013 to 2017. During his time in college, he received several Football Championship Subdivision awards, including wide receiver of the year three times.

According to a press release, Sixth District Sen. Jeff Holy, R-Cheney, and 14th District Sen. Curtis King, R-Yakima sponsored the honor resolution.

During his speech at the Washington State Capitol, Holy, whose district includes EWU, said there is more to Kupp than his amazing athletic performances.

“Let’s talk about being a role model,” Holy said. “Cooper Kupp is a family man who, along with being a man of strong faith and moral base, also seems to understand that he has an opportunity to provide an example for others and to be a role model for those coming behind him."

The resolution also honors Kupp for his enduring humility in the community and for being involved in several charitable organizations, including Spokane’s own Second Harvest.