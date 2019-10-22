PULLMAN, Wash. — Washington State is about to play maybe its toughest opponent of the season this on Saturday on the road against 11th ranked Oregon.

The Cougs have beaten the Ducks four straight times.



WSU'S OFFENSE VS. OREGON'S DEFENSE

As the saying goes something has to give.

Washington State is the eighth best scoring offense in the nation. Oregon allows the seventh least points in the nation.

Washington State is the best in passing yards gained per game. Oregon is top 15 in passing yards allowed per game.

That being the case, Oregon did allow 289 passing yards and three touchdowns to Washington this past Saturday in a 35-31 win.

Washington State head coach Mike Leach explained what the Huskies were able to do to be successful against the Ducks.

“The Huskies are very physical, they are big and strong and to a point where they can keep the Ducks off of them in ways other teams struggle more because they don't have the physical, athletic nature of the Huskies," Leach said.

So as physicality goes, the Cougs might need to take a page out of their rivals book.

Another big factor for this match up is Anthony Gordon can’t get careless with the ball like has at times this season. He has thrown seven interceptions this season.

Oregon is second in the FBS with 12 forced interceptions.

Coach Leach doesn’t seem overly concerned considering how much Gordon throws it.

"Well Anthony per attempt has thrown less interceptions per attempt than anyone in the country. So we are just going to go ahead and just do the best we can."



WSU'S DEFENSE VS. OREGON'S OFFENSE

The Cougs defense will have its hands full too as the Ducks average about 36 points per game.

Oregon is top 25 in the country in passing yards per game and second in the Pac-12 only behind Washington State.

The Cougs really limited Colorado in the passing game this past weekend, forcing three interceptions in the 41-10 win. But overall this season, Washington State hasn't been great in pass defense.

Plus, playing Oregon’s quarterback Justin Herbert is a different animal. He’s going to be a first round pick in the NFL Draft. Herbert has only thrown one interception all year and 17 touchdowns this season.

"I think he is a talented guy, but I'm please we have our (quarterback) instead," Leach said.

Herbert threw for 270 yards and one touchdown last year against WSU.

GAME TIME

The game will be aired on ESPN at 7:30 p.m. Washington State and Oregon will square off in Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Oregon.