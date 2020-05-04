Washington State men's basketball picked up a notable recruit on Saturday night from four star center Dishon Jackson.

Jackson has been rated as such by 247 Sports in the 2020 class. The big man stands at a towering 6 feet, 10 inches tall. He weighs 235 pounds.

He's certainly one of the higher recruits Washington State has gotten a commitment from in recent years, A sign of talent improvement under Kyle Smith, who finished up his first season as the Cougs head coach in the 2019-2020 campaign.

Arizona and California were other Pac-12 schools heavily recruiting him.

Dishon Jackson is a center for St. Patrick-St. Vincent High School in California.

