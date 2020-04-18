PULLMAN, Wash. — Washington State men's basketball forward CJ Elleby announced his decision to declare for the NBA Draft on Saturday.

He does retain his eligibility to return to the Cougs next season after going through the draft process. The withdrawal deadline is set for May 29, 2020 for him to do so.

Elleby surely gave WSU something to cheer about last season as he was a monster game in and game out. He averaged about 18 points and eight rebounds per game last season.

He was named to the All-Pac-12 first team.

