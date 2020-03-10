x
Washington State releases 2020 football schedule

The Cougs play Oregon at home in week 2 the Apple Cup is scheduled at home in week 4. WSU plays USC in week 5.
PULLMAN, Wash. — For the third time before the 2020 Washington State football season, the Cougs' schedule has been released.

In the new schedule, Pac-12 teams will play seven games in total.

Washington State begins the season on the road against Oregon State on Nov. 7. On Nov. 14, WSU hosts Pac-12 powerhouse Oregon in Pullman.

On Nov. 21, WSU takes on Stanford on the road.

The Apple Cup is at Martin Stadium in week 4 but will be played on Nov. 27, which is Black Friday. WSU plays USC on the road on December 4, which is also a Friday.

The last determined game for  the Cougs will be against Cal at home on Dec. 12.

The team's seventh game will be an inter-division game on the week of the Pac-12 Championship. The matchup will be based off record and the team with the better record will host the game.

That contest will take place on December 18, when the Pac-12 Championship is scheduled,

No fans will be in attendance at these games. Another thing to note is there are no bye weeks. If there is a cancellation, there isn't room to reschedule a game.

