PULLMAN, Wash. — Washington State Athletics announced on Wednesday that the football team will play a home-and-home series with Mississippi State in 2030 and 2031.

The first game will take place in Starkville on August 31, 2030 and the return game will follow in Pullman on August 30, 2031.

"We are excited to schedule this series with Mississippi State and bring an SEC opponent to Martin Stadium for the first time in school history," WSU Director of Athletics Pat Chun said. "To create a matchup between the Pac-12 and the SEC is always great for our league and the series exemplifies our commitment to schedule top non-conference opponents. We look forward to a fun experience for our student-athletes, alumni and fans in Pullman and Starkville."

Current Mississippi State head coach Mike Leach took that job this season after spending the last eight seasons with the Cougs. However, by the time these games are played, it's far from certain whether Leach would be making a return to the Palouse.

RELATED: WSU gets verbal commitment from three-star quarterback Xavier Ward

RELATED: 'I'm going to give us the best chance to win': Gardner Minshew readies for 2nd season as NFL quarterback

RELATED: Untold Stories: WSU's Minshew yelled US history war tales before team workouts