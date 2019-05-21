SPOKANE, Wash. — Washington State Director of Athletics Pat Chun announced the school has fired baseball head coach Marty Lees on Tuesday.

Lees' record was 70-137-2 overall and 32-83-2 in Pac-12 games over his four seasons in charge. The team finished 11-39-1 this season.

"I met with Marty this afternoon and let him know I would be making a change in the leadership of our baseball program," Chun said. “We appreciate Marty’s four years of service at Washington State but at this time I felt a change was necessary. Baseball is one of the most storied programs at Washington State and we will work diligently to find someone to return it to a place of prominence.”

The school says a national search will begin immediately for a new coach.

