Washington State falls to No. 4 Arizona 72-60

Bennedict Mathurin scored 20 points, Azuolas Tubelis added 15, and No. 4 Arizona pulled away in the second half for a 72-60 win over Washington State.
Credit: AP
Arizona center Christian Koloko (35) reaches for the ball over Washington State forward Efe Abogidi during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game, Thursday, Feb. 10, 2022, in Pullman, Wash. (AP Photo/Geoff Crimmins)

PULLMAN, Wash. (AP) — Bennedict Mathurin scored 20 points, Azuolas Tubelis added 15, and No. 4 Arizona pulled away in the second half for a 72-60 win over Washington State.

Arizona won its fifth straight overall and is off to its best start since the 2016-17 season. 

The Wildcats have won 16 of the last 17 against Washington State and used a big surge midway through the second half after the Cougars had threatened. 

Arizona shot 49 percent for the game, but had a key stretch making seven straight shots that saw a four-point lead balloon to 22.

Michael Flowers led the Cougars with 16 points.  WSU started the game ice cold.  In the first half, they only hit 26.5% from the field and 0-12 from 3-point line. 

The Cougars had a chance to pull within two with 14:52 to go in the game, but TJ Bamba missed a layup on a fast break opportunity.  

