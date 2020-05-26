PULLMAN, Wash. — Washington State baseball's Kyle Manzardo was recognized as a Third Team All-American by Collegiate Baseball on Tuesday.

The Coeur d'Alene native is the first Cougar All-American since Jared Prince and Jay Miller each earned third team honors in 2006. The first baseman is WSU’s first All-American infielder since Ray Hattenburg was an honorable mention in 1999 and Casey Kelley was a third-team selection in 1998.

WSU Athletics

The Cougs only played 16 games in a shortened season due to coronavirus, but Manzardo made the most of it. He had a batting average of .435 with seven doubles, three home runs, 14 RBI, a .500 on-base percentage and led the Pac-12 with 27 hits. He recorded a hit in every game and finished the season with five straight multiple hit games.

Manzardo was named Pac-12 Player of the Week once this season. That was the first time that happened to a Coug since 2016.

