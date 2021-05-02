Washington State baseball wins first series against top 10 team since 2016

The Cougs beat eighth ranked Oregon on Saturday and Sunday to take two of the three games in the series.

PULLMAN, Wash. — Washington State baseball picked up its first series win against a top 10 team since 2016 on Sunday by beating eighth ranked Oregon for the second day in a row.

The Cougs won 11-6 on Sunday against the Ducks after an 11-1 win on Saturday.

Four different players had two RBIs in the win to clinch the series. Collin Montez and Tristan Peterson both hit home runs.

Washington State has five wins against ranked teams this season. They have lost 10 games to ranked teams.This also marks their first series win against a ranked team this season.

WSU improves to 21-17 for their overall record and 9-12 in Pac-12 play.