Jacob Eason threw for 210 yards and a touchdown and Washington sent out coach Chris Petersen with a 38-7 victory over No. 18 Boise State in the Las Vegas Bowl.

Richard Newton rushed for 69 yards with a short touchdown run and threw a touchdown pass for the Huskies.

They capped an erratic season with a dominant finale for Petersen, who left Boise State to coach Washington, after he announced Dec. 2 he was stepping down after six seasons.

Myles Bryant and Elijah Molden had interceptions, and coordinator Jimmy Lake's defense allowed 266 yards.

Lake is taking over as head coach.