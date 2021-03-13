Washington high school football: March 12

Central Valley 20, Cheney 0 (highlights in video)- It took a while for both teams to get going. The Bears scored the first points of the game on a touchdown with just over a minute and a half remaining in the first half. Central Valley.



Chelan 29, Omak 6



Chewelah 45, Asotin 7



Clarkston 42, Rogers 6



Colfax 46, Reardan 6



Colville 36, Freeman 35



Deer Park 35, Medical Lake 0



East Valley 20, North Central 6



Gonzaga Prep 37, Mead 10 (highlights in video)- Gonzaga Prep fell behind to Mead 7-0 when Panthers running back Caleb Shawen bolted for a 46 yard touchdown. However, Ryan McKenna and Evan Duchense connected on two deep touchdown passes to get the lead and never looked back. One went for 70 yards and the other for 75. Running back Jordan Ortega had two rushing touchdowns in the second half.



Lakeside (Nine Mile Falls) 43, Newport 14



Lewis and Clark 32, University 3



Moses Lake 28, Cashmere 27



Mt. Spokane 21, Ferris 7 (highlights in video)- The Wildcats got up 21-0 after the opening possession of the third quarter. Ferris struggled on offense most of the game. All three touchdowns for Mt. Spokane came on the ground as the team totaled 205 yards rushing in this one.



West Valley 20, Pullman 18