Warriors star Klay Thompson set to return Sunday vs Cavs

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Golden State Warriors star Klay Thompson will make his long-awaited return Sunday against Cleveland as planned.

Thompson made it official with his own creative announcement on Instagram.

The WSU Cougar legend has been cleared to play and will play in his first game in more than 2 1/2 years after being sidelined by two devastating injuries.

Coach Steve Kerr wouldn't confirm Thompson's status following practice Saturday, saying that decision and announcement wasn't his to make.