Vasilevskiy gets 200th win, Lightning top Kraken 3-0

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Andrei Vasilevskiy made 17 saves in his 200th victory and the Tampa Bay Lightning beat the Seattle Kraken 3-0 for their sixth win in seven games. Steven Stamkos, Pierre-Edouard Bellemare and Ross Colton scored for Tampa Bay, which improved to 8-1-3 in November.
Vasilevskiy, Tampa Bay’s first-round pick in the 2012 draft, is 200-86-22 since making his debut on Dec. 16, 2014. He was rarely tested in his 28th shutout and second in two games after blanking the Philadelphia Flyers on Tuesday.
The loss ended Seattle's two-game win streak. The Kraken will face Florida on Saturday afternoon.