University of Idaho head football coach out

According to a press release from the university, Idaho Athletics will immediately begin a nation-wide search for a new head football coach.

MOSCOW, Idaho — University of Idaho head football coach Paul Petrino announced he will "part ways" with the school after the game against Idaho State.

Petrino still had seven months left on his contract.

Petrino said he was proud of what he accomplished during his time as head coach.

"I want to thank our current and former players as well as every coach who has been a part of this program over the past nine years. They are what make this such a special place. I wish nothing but continued success for the current team and will always be in their corner," Petrino said.

In the press release, Athletic Director Terry Gawlik said Petrino is a man of integrity and strong character.

"He has helped hundreds of football student-athletes become better men," Gawlik said. "I am personally grateful for his loyalty to Vandal Athletics, his willingness to be a team player and the care and attention that he gave to his student-athletes."

Petrino is 33-66 in his nine seasons with the Vandals. His tenure was highlighted by the 2016 season that saw the Vandals go 9-4 and take home the Famous Idaho Potato Bowl Championship with a 61-50 win over Colorado State. His time in Moscow also included a transition from FBS to FCS and a return to the Big Sky Conference.

Petrino was named the Sun Belt Coach of the Year for the 2016 season after leading Idaho to a 6-2 league record. The Vandals are 14-25 since reclassifying to FCS football and rejoining the Big Sky. Idaho has a four-year league record of 10-19.