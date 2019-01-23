MISSOULA, Mont. — A 22-year-old University of Montana football player and native to the state was found dead in his home on Tuesday.

Police are investigating the death as a suicide, according to the Missoula County Sheriff’s Office.

Andrew Harris, who is from Kalispell, Montana, was coming off his redshirt junior season. He moved to the defensive line as an edge rusher and played in eight games during the season.

Harris, a business management major at UM, was a first team all-state player and captain for the undefeated Glacier High School football team during his senior year, according to the UM Athletics website. He was also voted special teams most valuable player in 2014.

His father Greg Harris played for the Grizzlies from 1971 to 1975, and went on to play for the Jets and the 49ers in the NFL. Harris’ older brother Josh was a defensive end at the university from 2008 to 2012.

The University of Montana issued the following statement:

The University of Montana is deeply saddened to learn of the loss of one its students, Andrew Harris. Harris was a senior majoring in business management from Kalispell, Mont. He graduated in 2015 from Glacier High School and was a member of the Grizzly football team.

Harris’ death comes nearly a year after Washington State University quarterback Tyler Hilinski died by suicide.

Hilinski was the second-string quarterback for WSU and was expected to be the starter for the 2018-2019 season. He would have been a redshirt junior.

The loss had a profound impact on Hilinski’s family and the Cougs alike. The overwhelming response to the star player’s death was more mental health resources – especially for student-athletes – and reducing the stigma surrounding struggles with mental health.

RELATED: 'Bright, spirited and caring soul': Tyler Hilinski's legacy lives on