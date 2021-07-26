Former Spokane Chief Tyler Johnson will bring Stanley Cup trophy to Spokane Arena Thursday

Fans will be able to see Johnson and take pictures with the trophy from 3 to 4:30 p.m. on July 29.

SPOKANE, Wash. — Tyler Johnson will bring the Stanley Cup trophy to the Spokane Veterans Memorial Arena for fans to see on Thursday, July 29.

Fans will be able to see Johnson and take pictures with the trophy from 3 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. According to the Spokane Chiefs, use of personal cameras or mobile devices for photos will not be permitted. Per the National Hockey League and Hockey Hall of Fame, fans who have not received a full COVID-19 vaccination are asked to wear face coverings and practice social distancing during the event.

In a press release from the Spokane Chiefs, the team's managing partner Bobby Brett said how proud he was of Johnson.

“Everyone here is obviously so proud of Tyler and the ambassador he has become for the Spokane Chiefs and the city of Spokane as a whole,” Brett said. “For him to offer the Cup for this kind of event, especially when he gets it to himself for just 16 hours, is really special. Thank you to Tyler and the Johnson family. Once a Chief, always a Chief!”

Johnson is a former Spokane Chief and two-time NHL Champion. He won the Stanley Cup Final for the second year in a row with the Tampa Bay Lightning on July 7.