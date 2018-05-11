Gonzaga men's basketball players Rui Hachimura and Killian Tillie were named to the Citizen Naismith Trophy Men's College Player of the Year Preseason Watch List on Monday.

A list of the midseason 30 will be released on Feb. 13, followed by the 10 national semifinalists and four finalists on March 4, and March 19, respectively. The 2019 Citizen Naismith Trophy will be awarded at the Naismith Awards Brunch on April 7 during the Final Four in Minneapolis.

Hachimura averaged 11.6 points per game, starting only twice during the 2017-18 season. He scored a team-high 12.9 points per West Coast Conference contest. The Toyama, Japan, native was fourth in the conference shooting 56.8 percent from the field and third shooting 60.3 percent from the field in league play.

Hachimura was named First Team All-West Coast Conference and Second Team District 9 by the NABC. He scored double-digits in 23 games this past season, reaching 20 points five times.

Tillie was named to the Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Watch List and Preseason All-West Coast Conference. Last season, he averaged 12.9 points per game on 58 percent shooting from the field, making 47.9 percent from behind-the-arc. The Cagnes-sur-Mer, France, native scored 20 or more points in nine games and averaged a block per game.

As a sophomore, Tillie earned Second Team All-WCC and was named the Most Outstanding Player in the WCC Men's Basketball Tournament.

Gonzaga opens the regular season at home against Idaho State on Tuesday at 6 p.m.

