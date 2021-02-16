x
Tsohonis scores 29, hits winner as Washington nips rival WSU

Marcus Tsohonis scored a career-high 29 points, including a winning floater in the lane with 2.4 seconds left, and Washington edged rival Washington State 65-63.
Washington guard Marcus Tsohonis (0) shoots over Washington State center Dishon Jackson (21) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in Pullman, Wash., Monday, Feb. 15, 2021. (AP Photo/Young Kwak)

PULLMAN, Wash. — Marcus Tsohonis scored a career-high 29 points, including a winning floater in the lane with 2.4 seconds left, and Washington edged rival Washington State 65-63.

It was an offensive struggle for both teams but a thrilling finish was set up when Jamal Bey only 1 of 2 free throws to give the Huskies a 63-61 lead with 15.5 seconds to go.

Washington State point guard Noah Williams took the inbounds pass and raced the length of the court, going down the lane for a layup with 10 seconds left to tie it at 63. Tsohonis went the other way and drove into the lane, making a floater over Williams from just inside the foul line. Williams’ half-court heave at the buzzer went over the backboard. Aljaz Kunc scored 14 for WSU.

   

