April 30

- For the first time since game 2 against New Jersey, Tyler Johnson finds the back of the net once again as his Lightning win game 2 against Boston, 4-2. This is Johnson's third goal of the postseason and Tampa Bay has tied the series at 1-1.

- The Boston Celtics were on fire in game one against Philadelphia, Monday night. WSU product Aron Baynes scored six points and hauled in six rebounds as Boston wins 117-101 and leads the series, 1-0.

April 29

- For the fourth consecutive game, Domas Sabonis reached double-digit points as he scored 10 points and added five rebounds in game seven against Cleveland, but Lebron James as the Cavs are sending Indiana home after the 105-101 win. Sabonis averaged 12.4 points and 4.6 rebounds in the playoffs.

April 28

- Klay Thompson continues to cause serious damage in the 2018 playoffs as he drops a team-high 27 points in game one against New Orleans. Golden State begins the second round of action with a dominating 123-101 win. Steph Curry is still not playing for the Warriors.

- Aron Baynes and his Boston Celtics are moving on to the second round after taking down Milwaukee in game seven, Saturday night. Baynes scored eight points with seven rebounds in 15 minutes of aciton.

- Tyler Johnson and his Tampa Bay Lightning got roughed up in game one of the second round against Boston as the home team loses 6-2.

April 25

- Domas Sabonis put up 22 points off the bench for the Pacers in game 5 against the Cavs. The former Zag hit a 15-footer in the final minute to tie the game. LeBron James answered with a buzzer-beating three-pointer to top Indiana 98-95.

April 24

- Klay Thompson paced the Warriors for much of the night, helping Golden State close out the Spurs in game 5. The former Coug only hit one three pointer, but went 11-for-22 from the floor and finished with 24 points in their 99-91 victory.

- Kelly Olynyk was Miami's best player on a night where the Sixers knocked off the Heat. The former Zag finished with 18 points, 8 rebounds, 6 assists and 3 steals - all team highs. Philly ended the series in five games, beating Olynyk's Heat 104-91.

April 22

- Domas Sabonis had his best postseason performance on Sunday scoring 19 points with six rebounds in game 4 against the Cavaliers. Despite Sabonis' stellar effort, the Pacers lose 104-100 and Cleveland evens the series at 2-2.

- For the first time all series, Klay Thompson had a bad game as he only logged 12 points on 4-of-16 shooting. Thompson and the Warriors suffer their first loss of the series in San Antonio, 103-90, but Golden State still leads the series 3-1.

- Aron Baynes scored nine points with 11 rebounds in 19 minutes of action against Milwaukee in game 4, but the Bucks edge Boston 104-102 to even the series at 2-2.

April 21

- Former Zag and Spokane native David Stockton receives a huge ovation from the Utah crowd as he enters game 3 in the final minute. The Jazz beat Oklahoma City, 115-102, and lead the series 2-1.

- After earning the No. 3 seed in the Western Conference, Zach Collins and the Trail Blazers are heading home early after New Orleans sweeps Portland, 4-0, in the series. Collins scored 2 points in his final playoff game of 2018 and got into a shoving match with Pelicans forward Rajon Rondo:

- Tyler Johnson cooled off after a hot start to Tampa Bay's series against New Jersey, but the Lightning are marching on to the next round after winning the series, 4-1.

April 20

- Indiana is pushing Cleveland as the Pacers take a 2-1 series lead. Domas Sabonis scored 7 points in 92-90 victory.

- Former Coug Aron Baynes dropped *two* three-pointer's against Milwaukee in game 3, which is very uncharacteristic of him. Baynes scored 8 points and recorded 8 rebounds in the 116-92 loss against the Bucks. The Celtics still lead 2-1 in the series, though.

April 19

- Klay Thompson had a business-like night in Game 3 against the Spurs. The former Coug put up 19 points, including 3-for-6 shooting from deep. The Warriors beat San Antonio 110-97 to take a 3-0 series lead.

April 17

- Zach Collins made an impact off the bench for the Blazers. The former Zag put up seven points in the first half, and finished with 12 to go with five rebounds. Collins went 5-for-11 from the floor with two three-pointers. But the Blazers dropped Game 2 to the Pelicans 111-102. New Orleans now has a 2-0 series lead.

April 16

- After dropping 27 points in game one against San Antonio in game one, Klay Thompson continued to torment the Spurs in game two scoring 31 points in the 116-101 win. The 31 points are the most points he has scored in a playoff game since game five of the 2016 NBA Finals. Warriors lead the series 2-0.

- Kelly Olynyk did a little bit of everything in Miami's upset win against Philadelphia. Olynyk scored 11 points with 6 assists and 5 rebounds in the 113-103 victory. Miami ties up the series at 1-1.

April 15

- Former Zag Domas Sabonis recorded 4 points, 4 rebounds and 2 assists in the upset win against Cleveland. The Pacers beat the Cavaliers 98-80 to go up 1-0 in the series.

- Former Coug Aron Baynes did not record a point in Boston's game one win against Milwaukee.

- Former Spokane Chiefs star Jared Spurgeon recorded an assist in Minnesota's 6-2 win against Edmonton. The Wild still trail in the series 2-1.

April 14

- Tyler Johnson does it again! Johnson scores in game 2 against New Jersey as the Lightning win 5-3 and move to 2-0 in the series. Johnson now has 45 career points in 49 playoff games.

- Former Coug Klay Thompson plays his 82nd career playoff game and does so in grand fashion against San Antonio at home. Thompson drops a game-high 27 points on 11-of-13 shooting. His Warriors win 113-92 as the team is still playing without Steph Curry.

- Former Zag Kelly Olynyk put together one of his best playoff performances in his first postseason game with the Miami Heat. The 76ers had no answers for the former All-American as Olynyk scores 26 points with 7 rebounds.The Heat would still lose big, 130-103, to lose the first game of the series in Philadelphia.

- Former Zag and NBA rookie Zach Collins played in his first-ever playoff game. He looked comfortable out there scoring 8 points in 22 minutes. His Trail Blazers were upset in the Moda Center, 97-95, by New Orleans.

April 12

- Former Chiefs great and Central Valley product Tyler Johnson scores his 22nd career playoff goal as the Lightning beat the Devils 5-2.

