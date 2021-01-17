Top five moments of the Seattle Seahawks' season

The season ended on a sour note last weekend, but there was plenty to get excited about during the season as a whole.

SEATTLE — The Seatte Seahawks' 2020-2021 season ended in a way that will leave a bad taste in fans' mouths for some time.

Last weekend, Seattle fell to the Los Angeles Rams 30-20 in the Wild Card Round of the NFL Playoffs.

However, there were plenty of great moments throughout the year that are worth remembering and celebrating. Here are our top five moments.





NO. 5: SEAHAWKS CLAIM THE NFC WEST

The Seahawks captured the NFC West title against the Rams in week 16 with a 20-9 win.

Russell Wilson found Jacob Hollister for a late touchdown that put the game out of reach.

It was the first time since 2016 the Seahawks won the division, and safety Jamal Adams was hilarious in the postgame press conference.

NO. 4: DK METCALF'S SPEEDY TACKLE VS. CARDINALS

Wide receiver DK Metcalf showed just how fast he is on a tackle in week 7 against the Arizona Cardinals.

After Wilson threw an interception, it looked like Cardinals defensive back Budda Baker was going to return it for a touchdown.

Little did he know Metcalf was going to hunt him down like a cheetah chasing a gazelle in the Serengeti.

Social media blew up when this happened.

NO. 3: SEAHAWKS VS. PATRIOTS

The Seahawks up 35-30 with three seconds to go in this week two contest.

Patriots were on the Seahawks' one yard line trying to win the game.

The Patriots used Cam Newton on the quarterback run, but the Seahawks saw it coming from a mile away.

Defensive lineman L.J. Collier led the charge to blew that play up to seal the game.

It was a great moment for him, as he was injured a lot in his rookie season last year.

NO. 2: SEAHAWKS VS. COWBOYS

The Dallas Cowboys took a 31-30 lead on a field goal with about four minutes to go in a week three matchup.

The Seahawks would have to respond and they did.

On the ensuing drive, Wilson completed a pass to Greg Olson on a clutch fourth down conversion. A couple of plays later, Wilson found Metcalf for a touchdown to take the lead. After a two point conversion, the Seahawks led 38-31.

It wasn't over though. The Cowboys got the ball back with a little under two minutes to go. They put a drive together and got to the Seahawks 26 yard line with 14 second left in regulation.

Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott dropped back to throw, the Seahawks pass rushers got pressure and Prescott heaved one to the endzone.

He was intercepted by safety Ryan Neal, who was just brought off the practice squad for that game.

The Seahawks held on to win.

NO. 1: SEAHAWKS VS. VIKINGS

This week 5 game was a roller coaster.

Seahawks were losing 26-21 with six minutes to go and needed a score. Instead, Wilson threw a bad interception.

However, the Seahawks recovered. With two minutes to go, Minnesota chose to go for it on fourth down and a yard to gain for the first down. If they converted it, they could drain the clock to win the game

The Seahawks denied them and got the stop.

Not much time to go, the Seahawks needed to move fast for a touchdown. There would be sticky situations along the way.

On a fourth and 10, Wilson found Metcalf deep on the sidelines to keep the drive alive.

Then the game would essentially come down to a fourth and goal with 15 seconds left in regulation. The Seahawks needed to score or draw a defensive penalty. Anything else meant a loss.

Wilson dropped back to pass and found Metcalf for the game-winning touchdown.