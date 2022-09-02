Timme leads No. 2 Gonzaga over No. 22 Saint Mary's 74-58

Gonzaga posted a big win at home over Saint Mary's, with the Bulldogs eyeing a return to the top spot in the AP Top 25 College Basketball Poll.

SPOKANE, Wash. — Drew Timme scored 25 points and grabbed eight rebounds to help No. 2 Gonzaga beat No. 22 Saint Mary’s 74-58 and win its 14th straight.

Julian Strawther hit a pair of 3-pointers in the closing minutes to choke off a Saint Mary’s comeback for Gonzaga, which has won 66 consecutive home games.

Andrew Nembhard added 16 points for the Zags, while Chet Holmgren had 11 points and 13 rebounds.

Tommy Kuhse scored 16 points and Matthias Tass had 14 for Saint Mary’s, which is ranked for the first time this season.

Gonzaga is now 21-2 on the season and has won its last 14 games. The Zags are unbeaten in conference play. Gonzaga has won its last 28 West Coast Conference (WCC) games by double digits.

This is GU’s 25th straight 20-win season, which is the second-longest active streak in the nation.

The Zags are hoping that a win will mean a return to No. 1 in the AP Top 25 College Basketball Poll after current No. 1 Auburn lost this week. Gonzaga also beat Pacific 89-51 in Spokane on Thursday, although that game will probably best be remembered for Jalen Suggs return to Gonzaga.

Upcoming Gonzaga men’s basketball schedule

Feb. 16: Gonzaga at Pepperdine

Feb. 19: Gonzaga vs Santa Clara

Feb. 24: Gonzaga at San Francisco

Feb. 26: Gonzaga at Saint Mary’s