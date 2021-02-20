Timberlake High School girls' basketball team wins state title for second year in a row

The Tigers have won four 3A state championships in the last six seasons.

MIDDLETON, Idaho — Timberlake High School girl’s basketball won the 3A state championship for a second straight year with a 65-46 win over Sugar-Salem in the title game on Saturday.

Taryn Soumas scored 23 points and Brooke Jessen scored 21 points in the victory.

This isn’t the first time the school has won back-to-back titles. The Tigers did so by winning two titles in a row in 2016 and 2017. The program has won four titles in six seasons.

The Tigers have seen impressive success since 2014. In 2014 and 2015, Timberlake made it to back-to-back state tournaments, but lost in both appearances. In 2018 and 2019, they made it to the third place game in consecutive years. The team won the third place game in 2019.