Ticket deposit opens for Spokane USL soccer inaugural seasons

SPOKANE, Wash. — Sport fans planning to attend United Soccer League (USL) games in Spokane could now secure their seats by placing season ticket deposits.

The USL has launched a ticket deposit program for the inaugural seasons of both the city’s League One and Women League teams. This comes after a Spokane Public Facilities District committee chose the USL, led by former Spokane City Council candidate Cindy Wendle, to bring professional soccer to the new downtown stadium.

“As we move closer to taking the pitch in Spokane, we’re excited to offer fans the opportunity to be first in line for seats and join our USL family here in the Lilac City,” Wendle said. “We look forward to creating a unique and inclusive match-day experience that is reflective of our community.”

Fans can place a $20 deposit per seat for the first-rights opportunity to purchase season tickets on the league website. There is a limit of placing six tickets per person for the men’s and women’s soccer teams. The final pricing of the tickets and seat selection will be available in the coming months.