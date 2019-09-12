PULLMAN, Wash. — Three Washington State women's soccer players will go from wearing crimson jerseys to red, white and blue jerseys as they represent United States national teams.

Forwards Morgan Weaver and Makamae Gomera-Stevens were invited to join the senior national team camp in Bradenton, Florida. Mykiaa Minniss will play for the under-20 team in Lakewood Ranch, Florida for the 2019 Nike International Friendlies.

Weaver and Gomera-Stevens are the first Cougars to be called into camp with the United States National Team. They will be training alongside 24 professional and college players in the Identification Camp. However, none of the players from the 2019 World Cup championship team will be at the camp.

The Cougs are coming off a historical season for the program. Washington State reached the College Cup semifinals for the first time in school history. They lost in the semifinals to national runner-up North Carolina.

RELATED: WSU soccer's magical run in NCAA Tournament comes to an end

RELATED: WSU women's soccer returns home after advancing to College Cup semifinals

RELATED: WSU women's soccer reacts as they advance to College Cup for first time in school history