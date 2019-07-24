It's always a good time when Washington State football head coach Mike Leach takes the podium.

That's exactly what we'll get on July 24 for Pac-12 Media Day. Leach's press conference begins at 10:30 a.m. and can be watched on the conference's website.

So what is he going to get asked about? Here are three big topics.

WSU'S QUARTERBACK SITUATION

There's no more Gardner Minshew and that means a new quarterback will take charge in the fall for the Cougs.

Leach probably won't get into much detail about this topic unless someone asks him specifically what he likes about each signal caller.

The options for quarterback are Eastern Washington transfer Gage Gubrud, who most expect to be the starter. However, he was very limited due to an ankle injury during spring ball.

Then you have Anthony Gordon and Trey Tinsley who had the most of the reps in spring, but are likely going to be the backups.

JALEN THOMPSON IS NO LONGER ON THE TEAM

Leach is going to get asked about the Jalen Thompson situation.

The safety lost out on his senior season due to an NCAA violation. He was expected to be one of the top safeties in the conference this year.

It'll be the first time the media talks to Leach since this happened at the end of June. What's next for the position will definitely be talked about.

THE RELOADED OFFENSE

Overall, the Cougs offense is still pretty loaded, which is something Leach is going to be asked about.

Most of the team's top pass catchers are back.

The Cougs will miss Andre Dillard on the offensive line, but four starters return in the unit.

Running back Max Borghi was named to the Doak Walker Award watch list, which is given to the nation's best running back.