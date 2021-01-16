Three Big Sky schools opt out of football season, EWU still plans to play

Eastern Washington University's Athletic Director Lynn Hickey said the Eags will still play six conference games with a revised schedule.

On Friday, three schools opted out of the Big Sky football season, which affects Eastern Washington University.

Montana, Montana State and Portland State announced that due to the coronavirus pandemic, they will not play this season.

All of those teams were on EWU's schedule, with the Eags scheduled to open the season on Feb. 27 against Portland State.

Even with this news, Eastern Washington's Athletic Director Lynn Hickey told KREM 2 today that the school still plans to play this spring.

"The athletic directors of Big Sky have started working today on revising the schedule," she said. "Our hopes are the end of next week we'll have that done. It will be six games. It will be conference only. We'll e moving around the teams we were going to play a little bit."