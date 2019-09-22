PULLMAN, Wash. — Dorian Thompson-Robinson threw a 15-yard touchdown pass to Demetric Felton with 1:07 left in the game as winless UCLA overcame a 32-point second-half deficit and a record nine TD passes by Washington State's Anthony Gordon and claimed a wild 67-63 victory over the No. 19-ranked Cougars on Saturday night.

Gordon was sacked and fumbled on the next possession with about a minute remaining and UCLA recovered and ran out the clock.

Thompson-Robinson threw for 507 yards and five touchdowns for UCLA (1-3, 1-0 Pac-12).

Gordon threw for 570 yards and broke the school record with nine TD passes for Washington State (3-1, 0-1).

Easop Winston Jr. caught four touchdown passes for Washington State.

Gordon has topped 400 yards passing in all four games this season.