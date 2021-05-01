'The timing for this could not be worse': Pacific Northwest Qualifier at risk if Spokane falls back to Phase 2

"If PNQ doesn’t happen this year, it will be devastating to not only our non-profit organization, but our community and the families that will not get to participate. The timing for this could not be worse. Spokane, Coeur d’Alene, the West Plains, and Spokane Valley businesses and hotels will again feel the blow of not hosting this event for the second year in a row. Our hopes were that, by moving the event to May from March, we would be “through” the worst of the COVID pandemic and be on our way back to normal. With this new information and data maybe forcing us back to Phase 2, it is very frustrating. I know our local health district is working to make more tests available and push vaccinations, so hopefully that will make a difference. We’ve sent different proposals/ideas to the governor’s office, along with other groups that represent a multitude of youth sports, so our hopes are that there may be some updates to those youth sports guidelines from our proposals. And if so, hopefully that would still allow us to host the event. We will have several safety protocols in place and have taken most of these practices from other Qualifiers across the United States who have successfully and safely run their events. I think that’s the hardest part—seeing other tournaments 5 times as large as us being allowed to take place, and it’s frustrating. Last year, only 1 of the Qualifiers was able to run before everything was shut down for COVID. This year, every other Qualifier has been back…except us. We already had to cancel our 18’s division in March. It will truly break my heart if it happens to us again in May."