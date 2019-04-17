SPOKANE, Washington — Washington State football's spring game is coming up this Saturday and there is a bit of a quarterback controversy still to be decided.

There are three men competing to be the primary signal caller.



SCOUTING ANTHONY GORDON



He’s an athletic guy with a strong arm and he can run, too.



The redshirt senior is coming off a tough scrimmage on Saturday where he threw three interceptions.



However, he’s been the most consistent guy in spring and is likely at the top of the pecking order right now.





SCOUTING TREY TINSLEY



He’s consistent but doesn;t have quite the arm as Gordon or Gage Gubrud, who I will talk about next.



He’s more of the game managing type. He threw a couple of INTs in practice today and has thrown more than Gordon this spring.



I think he will likely be the third string QB in the fall.





SCOUTING GAGE GUBRUD



The transfer from Eastern Washington hasn’t seen much spring action due to an ankle injury.



But this is a guy who once threw for 5,000 yards and had over 50 total touchdowns in the 2016 season with the Eagles. That season included a win over Washington State.

BIG PICTURE

For Tinsley and Gordon, they did this same thing last spring.



They competed all spring in hopes for the starting job, only for a fellow named Gardner Minshew to be named the starter in the fall when he arrived on campus after spring ball.

When fall rolls around, Gubrud could very well be the starter but Gordon might not be too far behind.



Head coach Mike Leach said he's uncertain if Gubrud will play in the Crimson and Gray Game.

He has been more active since his ankle injury. It's probably likely they won't play him to keep him healthy.

We'll know for sure game time on Saturday at 1 p.m.

