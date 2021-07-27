Tampa Bay Lightning trades Spokane native Tyler Johnson to the Chicago Blackhawks

Johnson has spent his whole 9-year career with the Lightning.

CHICAGO — Former Spokane Chief Tyler Johnson has been traded from the Tampa Bay Lightning to the Chicago Blackhawks.

He has been with the Lightning for his entire professional career of nine years, which resulted in back-to-back Stanley Cup title wins in 2020 and 2021.

In addition to Johnson, the Blackhawks will also receive a 2023 second-round pick from the Tampa Bay Lightning in exchange for the contract of defenseman Brent Seabrook.

Johnson was a Central Valley graduate and a player for the Spokane Chiefs between 2007-2011.