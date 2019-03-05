SPOKANE, Wash. — Bloomsday is coming up this Sunday and four-time women's wheelchair division champ Susannah Scaroni will be back after not participating last year.

Scaroni is a two time USA Paralympian who competed in the 2012 and 2016 Olympics.

The Teeko native has her eyes set on claiming the women's course record..



"I always have the goal of getting the course record so that's what will be driving me on Sunday morning." Scaroni said. "I've had three really strong spring races so far. The New York half (marathon), and the Boston and London marathons so I feel I'm very fit for this."

The time to beat is 30 minutes and 42 seconds.