Sunday night's Spokane Indians baseball game canceled for COVID-19 testing

Tickets are being exchanged for potential playoff games or a refund.

SPOKANE, Wash. — Tonight's Spokane Indians baseball game against the Try-City Dust Evils game was canceled to allow more COVID testing and contact tracing for the Tri-City Dust Devils team.

Saturday's night game was previously postponed.

People who bought tickets for Saturday and Sunday's games can exchange those tickets for any potential playoff games, or contact the Spokane Indians Ticket Office to discus exchange or refund options.

The High-A West Playoffs are scheduled to start on Tuesday, September 21, with the host site still to be determined.

The Spokane Indians are the High-A affiliate of the Colorado Rockies located in Spokane, and the team is currently atop the Hight-A standing and look to in a playoff berth.

The Spokane Indians Ticket Office will be open Sunday evening until 5 p.m., and during regular office hours.