x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Sports

Strawther scores 18 as No. 1 Gonzaga tops Alcorn State 84-57

The win extended the nation’s longest home-winning streak to 54 games.
Credit: AP
Gonzaga guard Julian Strawther, right, shoots next to forward Drew Timme during the first half of the team's NCAA college basketball game against Alcorn State, Monday, Nov. 15, 2021, in Spokane, Wash. (AP Photo/Young Kwak)

SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) — Julian Strawther scored 18 points and top-ranked Gonzaga dominated Alcorn State 84-57 on Monday. The win extended the nation’s longest home-winning streak to 54 games.

Freshman Hunter Sallis added 16 points for Gonzaga (3-0), which was coming off Saturday's decisive win over then-No. 5 Texas. Chet Holmgren had 11 points and Drew Timme 10 for the Zags, who shot 59% to Alcorn State’s 40%. 

Keondre Montgomery scored 13 points for Alcorn State (0-4), which was no match for the taller Bulldogs.

In Other News

'Pretty awesome': Spokane-based brand lands collaboration with Seattle Seahawks