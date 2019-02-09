PULLMAN, Wash — Washington State football was absolutely dominant in its 58-7 win against New Mexico State on Saturday.

ANTHONY GORDON GOES OFF

Quarterback Anthony Gordon was a huge part of the stat line for the Cougs.

He completed 29 of 35 for 420 yards and five touchdowns in his first career start. The quarterback started 15 of 15 before throwing his first incompletion, which was actually a drop.

His completion percentage in the game ranks fourth all-time by a Coug in a single game.

Only 10 quarterbacks have had a 400 yard passing game in their careers. Gordon is now one of them.

THE OFFENSE AS A WHOLE

Washington State scored on its first 10 possessions.

The first six were all touchdowns. The Cougs didn't have to punt until the game was well over up 58-7 in the fourth quarter with about eight minutes left.

Washington State's offensive efficiency rating was the best in the nation in week one. 100 is the highest value for that rating, Washington State came in at 99.2. That's as efficient as it gets.

FORCING TURNOVERS

Washington State had one of the best turnovers margins in the country last year.

The team was 14th in margin and 28th in takeaways in 2018.

Last night, the Cougs forced turnovers again and didn't turn it over once. The team totaled three takeaways.

Cornerback Marcus Strong had an interception, linebacker Hank Pladson had an interception, and safety Tyrese Ross forced a fumble that safety Chad Davis Jr. recovered.

