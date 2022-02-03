State B Basketball Tournament in Spokane: Thursday Schedule

State B Basketball is back at Spokane Arena as the top high school teams from across Washington compete for the championship.

SPOKANE, Wash. — The Washington State B Basketball Tournament is underway at Spokane Arena. The event tipped off on Wednesday for the first time in two years.

The event draws thousands of players and fans and generates millions for the Spokane economy.

For fans going to the games, masks will be required for all guests age 5 and older per the state mask mandate.

Here is the WIAA State B Basketball Tournament schedule for Thursday, March 3, 2022:

Girls 2B

9:00 a.m. #6 Lake Roosevelt vs #4 Okanogan

10:30 a.m. #2 Warden vs #1 La Conner

12:15 p.m. #5 Raymond vs #3 Colfax

2:00 p.m. #8 Chief Leschi vs #7 Liberty

Boys 2B

3:45 p.m. #11 Toutle Lake vs #4 Brewster

5:30 p.m. #10 Columbia (Burbank) vs #1 Kalama

7:15 p.m. #5 Morton-White Pass vs #3 Colfax

9:00 p.m. #9 Lake Roosevelt vs #2 Liberty

Boys 1B

9:00 a.m. #3 Northwest Yeshiva vs #4 Willapa Valley

10:30 a.m. #7 Lummi Nation vs #1 Almira Coulee Hartline

12:15 p.m. #5 Sunnyside Christian vs #6 Moses Lk. Chr./Covenant Chr.

2:00 p.m. #8 DeSales vs #2 Cusick

Girls 1B

3:45 p.m. #6 Mossyrock vs #5 Garfield-Palouse

5:30 p.m. #10 Naselle vs #1 Mount Vernon Christian

7:15 p.m. #4 Wilbur-Creston-Keller vs #3 Neah Bay

9:00 p.m. #8 Pomeroy vs #2 Colton

Click here for the complete WIAA schedule.

Tickets

Tickets are available as a single-day pass or multi-day pass. Here is the ticket information from TicketsWest:

3 Day Tournament Pass (Thursday - Saturday) - This pass can only be purchased on Thursday from 6:00am until 11:00pm

Adult - $38.00 / Student, Senior, and Military - $30.00

Single Day - Thursday and Friday

Adult - $15.00 / Student, Senior, and Military - $12.00

Single Day - Saturday

Adult - $16.00 / Student, Senior, and Military - $13.00

Discount Information