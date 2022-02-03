State B Basketball Tournament in Spokane: Thursday Schedule

SPOKANE, Wash. — The Washington State B Basketball Tournament is underway at Spokane Arena. The event tipped off on Wednesday for the first time in two years.
The event draws thousands of players and fans and generates millions for the Spokane economy.
For fans going to the games, masks will be required for all guests age 5 and older per the state mask mandate.
Here is the WIAA State B Basketball Tournament schedule for Thursday, March 3, 2022:
Girls 2B
9:00 a.m. #6 Lake Roosevelt vs #4 Okanogan
10:30 a.m. #2 Warden vs #1 La Conner
12:15 p.m. #5 Raymond vs #3 Colfax
2:00 p.m. #8 Chief Leschi vs #7 Liberty
Boys 2B
3:45 p.m. #11 Toutle Lake vs #4 Brewster
5:30 p.m. #10 Columbia (Burbank) vs #1 Kalama
7:15 p.m. #5 Morton-White Pass vs #3 Colfax
9:00 p.m. #9 Lake Roosevelt vs #2 Liberty
Boys 1B
9:00 a.m. #3 Northwest Yeshiva vs #4 Willapa Valley
10:30 a.m. #7 Lummi Nation vs #1 Almira Coulee Hartline
12:15 p.m. #5 Sunnyside Christian vs #6 Moses Lk. Chr./Covenant Chr.
2:00 p.m. #8 DeSales vs #2 Cusick
Girls 1B
3:45 p.m. #6 Mossyrock vs #5 Garfield-Palouse
5:30 p.m. #10 Naselle vs #1 Mount Vernon Christian
7:15 p.m. #4 Wilbur-Creston-Keller vs #3 Neah Bay
9:00 p.m. #8 Pomeroy vs #2 Colton
Click here for the complete WIAA schedule.
Tickets
Tickets are available as a single-day pass or multi-day pass. Here is the ticket information from TicketsWest:
3 Day Tournament Pass (Thursday - Saturday) - This pass can only be purchased on Thursday from 6:00am until 11:00pm
- Adult - $38.00 / Student, Senior, and Military - $30.00
Single Day - Thursday and Friday
- Adult - $15.00 / Student, Senior, and Military - $12.00
Single Day - Saturday
- Adult - $16.00 / Student, Senior, and Military - $13.00
Discount Information
- Student: Children 5-11; 12 and over with valid ASB card
- Military: Active duty and retired with proper Military ID (does not include family members)
- Senior: Ages 62 and over
- Children under the age of 5 are admitted free