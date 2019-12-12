SPOKANE, Wash. — The Spokane Public Facilities District and Spokane Sports Commission broke ground on the new Spokane Sportsplex on Wednesday and announced they will host the 2022 World Master's Athletics Championships.

The 2022 World Master's Athletics Championships is an international track and field competition for athletes over 35 years old. Spokane will host the indoor track and field championship meet.

The complex will be able to host at least 16 different sports, according to the SSC. Some of the sports include volleyball, track and field, basketball, boxing, gymnastics and judo, among others.

The Sportsplex is located next to the Spokane Arena on the north bank of the Spokane River and is set to open in Fall 2021. The building will be able to seat 4,000 people, according the SPFD and SSC.

According to estimates by the SSC, the complex is expected to bring in 18-23,000 visitors a year to Spokane. The Sportsplex website also said the complex will bring in between $19-33 million in tourism spending each year and $1-1.7 million in general tax revenue a year.

Events at the Sportsplex are estimated to result in 26-46,000 more hotel stays a year in Spokane, according to the SSC.

