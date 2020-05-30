High school spring sport seniors in our area unfortunately didn't get to play in their final seasons due to Coronavirus.

Every week, we are recognizing their greatest highlights. If you have a video of a local senior, send them in to krem@sports.com and we'll honor them.

This week we are recognizing West Valley shortstop Spencer Shipman.

Our highlight in the video above is of Spencer hitting a home run during a game playing for the CREW club team.

Spencer Shipman

Spencer Shipman played varsity all four years and played shortstop his final three years. He was the lead off hitter for the eagles.

Spencer was a 1st team infielder in the Great Northern League his junior year. He likely would have been in the running for GNL Player of the Year this season.

RELATED: Sports Senior Shout-Out: Clarkston goalkeeper Alessandro Italia

RELATED: Sports senior shout-out: Northwest Christian's Faith Iverson

RELATED: Sports Senior Shout-Out: Two Gonzaga Prep golfers run 4/4/48 challenge